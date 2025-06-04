Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Nifty chart shows Golden Cross formation; will its 6-year history hold?

Nifty chart shows Golden Cross formation; will its 6-year history hold?

The Nifty has hit a new high in each of 5 occasions post formation of 'Golden Cross' on the daily chart since 2019, clocking an average gain of 24.4%; shows historical study.

Nifty 50, MARKET
premium

The NSE Nifty 50 index witnessed formation of Golden Cross on the daily chart.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark Nifty 50 index today, June 5, 2025, witnessed the formation of 'Golden Cross' on the daily chart.  Technically, the term 'Golden Cross' means that the short-term 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA) has now crossed over the 200-DMA on the Nifty chart. The Golden Crossover in general has bullish implications for the underlying stock or index.  The Nifty's 50-DMA now quotes at 24,073, while the 200-DMA at 24,071. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  Historical chart pattern shows that, post formation of 'Golden Cross' also commonly known as Golden Crossover,
Topics : Nifty Outlook The Smart Investor Trading strategies Market trends stock market trading Market technicals Nifty 50 Market Outlook technical analysis NSE Nifty50 benchmark index technical charts
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon