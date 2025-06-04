Nifty chart shows Golden Cross formation; will its 6-year history hold?

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark Nifty 50 index today, June 5, 2025, witnessed the formation of 'Golden Cross' on the daily chart. Technically, the term 'Golden Cross' means that the short-term 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA) has now crossed over the 200-DMA on the Nifty chart. The Golden Crossover in general has bullish implications for the underlying stock or index. The Nifty's 50-DMA now quotes at 24,073, while the 200-DMA at 24,071. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Historical chart pattern shows that, post formation of 'Golden Cross' also commonly known as Golden Crossover,