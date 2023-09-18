Nifty heavyweights at crossroads; HDFC, ICICI Bank look favourable on chart

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts
ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump
Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed
Nifty50 Index: Breaching 19,910 to unlock exciting phase of price discovery
More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts
Titan gains 2%, hits new high on hopes of healthy operational performance
Stock of this GMR Group company has zoomed over 100% in past one month
Jupiter Life Line makes strong debut; lists at 32% premium over issue price
JPMorgan sees India's share sale boom reaching $30 billion in 2024
Stocks to Watch on Sept 18: L&T, Voda Idea, Vedanta, BEL, Dhanlaxmi Bank,