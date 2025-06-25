Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Nifty Media eyes BIG breakout: Den, Network18 up 9% today; what lies ahead?

Nifty Media eyes BIG breakout: Den, Network18 up 9% today; what lies ahead?

Nifty Media index seen testing the 200-DMA hurdle after December 2024; that apart the index eyes breakout on the weekly scale as well. Here's a technical outlook on the index and 3 key media stocks.

Stock market
premium

Nifty Media index was aiming for a breakout on the technical charts as it rose nearly 2% on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Nifty Media index has surged over 27 per cent in the last four months and is now seen testing the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) resistance on the daily chart since the breakdown in mid-December 2024. The Nifty Media 200-DMA stands at 1,764.  That apart, the Media index is also attempting a significant breakout on the weekly scale as it tests hurdle at the super trend line. A weekly close above 1,745 shall confirm the breakout.  On Wednesday thus far, the Nifty Media index was 1.8 per cent. Among media shares - Network18 zoomed 10 per cent, Hathway
Topics : Nifty Metal index media and entertainment Market technicals stock market trading stock market rally Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Stock Picks Stock tips technical calls stocks technical analysis Market Outlook
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon