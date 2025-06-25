Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at gap-up open; Asian market flat; Israel-Iran conflict in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, June 25, 2025: Around 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 96 points higher at 25,168, indicating a near gap-up start for the bourses.
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, June 25, 2025: Iran-Israel conflict, Fed commentary, primary market activity, institutional flows, along with upbeat global cues are likely to guide benchmarks Sensex and Nifty, today.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets were largely flat after opening higher on Wednesday as investors welcomed a potential ceasefire between Israel and Iran, along with cautious remarks from the US Federal Reserve. Optimism grew after US President Donald Trump helped broker a truce in the Middle East, raising hopes of reduced geopolitical tension.
Last checked, Nikkei was up 0.073 per cent, while broader Topix slipped 0.1 per cent.
The ASX 200 and Kospi were trading flat with negative biases.
Investors are also awaiting Australia’s May inflation data.
US stock futures were little changed. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures each dipped 0.1 per cent, while Dow futures declined 0.1 per cent.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed would likely hold rates steady amid ongoing inflation concerns and uncertainty over tariff impacts. He noted the central bank is ‘well positioned to wait’ before making any policy changes.
On Wall Street, major indexes rallied overnight. The Dow Jones jumped 1.19 per cent to 43,089.02. The S&P 500 rose 1.11 per cent to 6,092.18—just 0.9 per cent below its 52-week high—while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.43 per cent to 19,912.53. The Nasdaq 100 hit a record close, climbing 1.53 per cent to 22,190.52.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹2,973.24 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹4,303.08 crore on June 24.
IPO today
Arisinfra Solutions IPO (Mainline) and Influx Healthtech IPO (SME) will list on the bourses.
HDB Financial Services IPO (Mainline), Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO (Mainline), Rama Telecom IPO (SME), Suntech Infra IPO (SME), Supertech EV IPO (SME) will open for subscription.
Globe Civil Project IPO (Mainline), Ellenbarrie Industrial IPO (Mainline), Kalpataru IPO (Mainline), Icon Facilitators IPO (SME), Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge IPO (SME) and Abram Foods IPO (SME) will enter Day 2 of their subscription, while AJC Jewel Manufacturers IPO (SME) will enter Day 3.
Aakaar Medical IPO (SME), Safe Enterprises IPO (SME) and Mayasheel Ventures IPO (SME) will see their allotment.
Commodity corner
Gold prices dropped sharply on Tuesday, hitting a more than two-week low as a ceasefire between Israel and Iran reduced demand for safe-haven assets. Spot gold slipped 1.5 per cent to $3,316.80 an ounce after falling over 2 per cent earlier to its lowest level since June 9. US gold futures settled 1.8 per cent lower at $3,333.90.
Oil prices also extended losses for a second straight day, as markets grew confident the truce would hold and major supply disruptions were unlikely. US crude fell 6 per cent to settle at $64.37 a barrel, while Brent crude slid 6.1 per cent to $67.14.
This followed a 7 per cent drop on Monday, after Iran refrained from targeting energy infrastructure in its response to US airstrikes on nuclear facilities.
7:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Retail investors pump ₹5,607 cr in June after 3-month equity exit
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After sitting on the sidelines for three months, retail investors jumped into the equity fray in June amid a sustained rally in stock prices.
So far this month, they have invested ₹5,607 crore in the cash market.
In the previous three months, they had yanked out close to ₹20,000 crore. The retail buying comes as benchmark Nifty is poised to log its fourth straight month of gain. The index had posted losses during the preceding five months.
Analysts said retail investors were waiting for markets to stabilise. READ MORE
7:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amazon's entry into healthcare a headwind but diagnostic stocks attractive
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The news that Amazon India has launched diagnostic services in select metro cities in partnership with the unlisted Orange Health Labs has led to a look at the competitive intensity in healthcare services.
Listed companies in the space such as Dr Lal Path Labs, Metropolis Health, Thyrocare, Vijaya, and Krsnaa have all seen double-digit stock price corrections over the last 6-9 months.
Orange Health Labs was founded in 2020 and raised $12 million in December 2024. It has an estimated annual revenue run rate of ₹100 crore and promises doorstep sample collection within 60 minutes and, for routine tests, digital reports delivery within six hours. It covers 450 pincodes and has a menu of 800-plus tests. The differential between the common tests offered by incumbents and new entrants is just about 5-10 per cent and this isn’t going to move the needle much in this business. READ MORE
7:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Regaining share key to more upside in automobile major Hero MotoCorp
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HMCL) has been the best-performing auto stock over the last three months, gaining over 17 per cent during this period. Multiple tailwinds, especially on the rural front, are expected to boost its volumes. In addition to the demand drivers, new launches too should help drive growth both in the commuter and premium motorcycle categories.
However, given competitive pressures, the company has been losing share to competitors in the mid- to premium segments. In addition to this, what could put near-term pressure on HMCL’s sales are the new norms related to anti-lock braking system (ABS) to be implemented for motorcycles with a capacity under 125 CC. Given the positive and negative triggers, analysts have mixed views on the outlook of the company. READ MORE
7:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SIP closures reveal divergent trends among B30 direct, regular investors
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The systematic investment plan (SIP) data for the first five months of 2025 highlights distinct investor behaviour based on location and investment mode.
In smaller towns and rural areas, referred to as B-30 in mutual fund (MF) terminology, SIP closures in direct plans were 2.6 times higher than in regular plans, despite the latter having a larger account base. MFs offer two variants: direct plans, which are commission-free and accessed through online platforms, and regular plans, which include commissions and are sold by banks or distributors.
At the end of May, there were 19.5 million B-30 direct plan accounts, down 19 per cent compared to 24.1 million accounts at the end of December 2024. In the same period, regular plan B-30 accounts declined just 6 per cent to 30.3 million. READ MORE
7:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JPMorgan sees Asian Tech stocks gaining another 15-20% this year
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian technology stocks may rally another 15 per cent-20 per cent this year, driven mainly by the strong momentum in the artificial intelligence space, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.
“AI will continue to lead this upcycle on the growth in datacenter capex in 2025 and more confidence in 2026 growth,” analysts including Gokul Hariharan wrote in a report. “We are not advising any meaningful rotation away from AI stocks in the next three months and would prefer” to stick with the winners. READ MORE
7:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDB Financial Services raises ₹3,369 crore through anchor allotment
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, raised ₹3,369 crore through an anchor allotment on Tuesday, a day ahead of its IPO.
The prominent institutional investors who participated in the anchor allotment included Life Insurance Corporation, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon Life, and Goldman Sachs Funds, among others.
The ₹12,500 crore IPO has been priced between ₹700- ₹740 per share.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹2,500 crore and an offer for sale of ₹10,000 crore. READ MORE
7:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Powell emphasizes Fed’s obligation to prevent ‘ongoing inflation problem’
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday emphasised the central bank’s commitment to keeping inflation in check, saying he expects policymakers to stay on hold until they have a better handle on the impact tariffs will have on prices.
In remarks to be delivered to two congressional committees this week, Powell characterised economic growth as strong and the labor market to be around full employment.
However, he noted that inflation is still above the Fed’s 2 per cent target, with the impact that President Donald Trump’s tariffs will have still unclear.
“Policy changes continue to evolve, and their effects on the economy remain uncertain,” Powell said. “The effects of tariffs will depend, among other things, on their ultimate level.”
Repeating what has become familiar language from the Fed chief, Powell said policymakers are “well positioned to wait to learn more about the likely course of the economy before considering any adjustments to our policy stance.”
Source: CNBC
7:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China doubles down on promoting yuan as confidence in U.S. dollar takes a beating
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China is devising more ways for foreign institutions to use the yuan, as international confidence in the US dollar falters.
The moves aim at challenging the greenback, experts said, even as the US dollar remains by far the world’s predominant currency. The timing is favourable as the US dollar index has tumbled more than 9 per cent this year — while the offshore yuan has strengthened more than 2 per cent against the dollar.
In a sign of growing resolve in Beijing to lure the world away from the dollar, People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng in a speech last week at the high-profile Lujiazui Forum discussed “how to weaken excessive reliance on a single sovereign currency.”
He also announced plans to set up a center for digital yuan internationalization in Shanghai and promote trading of yuan foreign exchange futures. Beijing has already rolled out a digital version of its currency to replace some cash and coins in circulation.
Source: CNBC
6:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end higher
-- Dow Jones jumped 1.19 per cent
-- S&P 500 rose 1.11 per cent
-- Nasdaq Composite gained 1.43 per cent
6:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets flat
-- Nikkei down 0.01 per cent
-- ASX200 up 0.01 per cent
6:58 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 6:58 AM IST