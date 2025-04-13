Nifty on thin line, Mazagon nears global docking point, Sebi's microscope

Walking a thin line: Will the Nifty steady or slip?

Last week, the market saw marked turbulence, driven by uncertainty over the global economic effects of tariffs. The Nifty 50 index swung nearly 1,200 points, or 5.5 per cent — dropping to a low of 21,744, rising to 22,924, and closing at 22,829. With only three trading days in the coming week, volatility may ease. “In the near term, we expect the 22,600–22,700 range to act as support for the Nifty, while 23,000–23,100 could serve as immediate resistance,” said Nandish Shah, senior derivatives and technical research analyst at HDFC Securities.