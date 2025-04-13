Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty on thin line, Mazagon nears global docking point, Sebi's microscope

Nifty on thin line, Mazagon nears global docking point, Sebi's microscope

Last week, the government sold a 3.5 per cent stake in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDSL) through an offer for sale (OFS)

The market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, has introduced steps to strengthen the ‘true-to-label’ principle in the mutual fund (MF) space, ensuring schemes are clearly defined by category

Samie ModakKhushboo Tiwari
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Walking a thin line: Will the Nifty steady or slip?
 
Last week, the market saw marked turbulence, driven by uncertainty over the global economic effects of tariffs. The Nifty 50 index swung nearly 1,200 points, or 5.5 per cent — dropping to a low of 21,744, rising to 22,924, and closing at 22,829. With only three trading days in the coming week, volatility may ease. “In the near term, we expect the 22,600–22,700 range to act as support for the Nifty, while 23,000–23,100 could serve as immediate resistance,” said Nandish Shah, senior derivatives and technical research analyst at HDFC Securities.
Topics : Street Signs Nifty Nifty 50 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Securities and Exchange Board of India Mutual Funds

