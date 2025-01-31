Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 01:05 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Nifty set to record fourth monthly fall in a row, first in 23 years

Nifty set to record fourth monthly fall in a row, first in 23 years

The longest losing streak was from September 1994 to April 1995, during which it fell by 31 per cent over eight consecutive months

NSE
Premium

Samie ModakSameer Mulgaonkar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 12:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The benchmark Nifty 50 index is poised to record its fourth consecutive monthly decline. Historically, the index has seen declines spanning four or more months only five times, with the last occurrence in 2001.  The longest losing streak was from September 1994 to April 1995, during which it fell by 31 per cent over eight consecutive months. It's important to note that the NSE Nifty was launched on April 22, 1996, and levels prior to that are calculated on a backdated basis.  Over the past four months, domestic benchmark indices have dropped by nearly 10 per cent, marking the smallest
Topics : Foreign Portfolio Investors Nifty 50 NSE Donald Trump

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon