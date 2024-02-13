Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap 250 index tests 50-DMA. Is there more room for downside?

The index had slipped below the 50-DMA back in November 2023, too, but recovered.

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

It has mostly been a one-way street for the small-cap stocks that have taken it on their chin thus far in February. The Nifty Smallcap 250 index has lost 3.2 per cent thus far in the current month as compared to 1.8 per cent fall in the Nifty Midcap 100 and 0.5 per cent drop in the Nifty 50 index, shows data.

Technically, the index has slipped below its 20-day moving average (DMA) placed at 14,800 levels on Monday and is currently testing the 50-DMA placed at 14,278 levels. It slipped below the 50-DMA back in November 2023, too, but recovered.

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

