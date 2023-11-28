No material catalysts visible for re-rating of Bosch stock: Motilal Oswal

The stock of auto component maker Bosch rose 8 per cent over the last fortnight. Though the September quarter results of the company disappointed the Street, near-term upsides from festive demand and recovery in exports, higher localisation, and increased content per vehicle are key positives going for the stock. Further ongoing investments and new opportunities should help it expand its revenue base.

While the company’s September quarter sales performance was broadly in line with estimates, with the auto segment growing 13 per cent and non-auto rising 8 per cent, it was the operating performance that came up short.

Its gross margins fell by 190 basis points over the year-ago quarter and 230 basis points sequentially to 33.2 per cent on