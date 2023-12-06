Sensex (0.21%)
69443.28 + 147.14
Nifty (0.30%)
20918.20 + 63.10
Nifty Midcap (0.30%)
44254.60 + 131.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.08%)
6722.00 + 5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.44%)
46807.55 -204.70
Heatmap

Nomura hikes India exposure; M&M, Fortis, UNO Minda among favourites

Reliance Industries is Nomura's biggest exposure where the research and broking house has a 4.5 per cent weight

Nomura
Web Exclusive Premium

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 10:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nomura has hiked its exposure to Indian equities in its Asia ex-Japan portfolio and remains overweight on Indian stocks despite expensive valuations. India, it said in a recent note, now commands a weight of 19 per cent in the above-mentioned portfolio as compared to 18.2 per cent in September 2023.

India, it said, is a large-liquid market and remains a counter-weight to North Asia if a slowdown in the West occurs and China's recovery disappoints. India, Nomura believes, is home to a number of high quality/growth stocks albeit expensive, and is less exposed to global trade slowdown.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh Playing 11: Five changes in India's XI

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: India at top in Super4 despite Bangladesh loss

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI reveals India squad; Tilak gets call-up, Chahal dropped

T+0 settlement will be a watershed moment for us, Religare's CEO Gurpreet

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc to give interim dividend worth Rs 2,535 crore

Patanjali Foods hits record high on healthy biz outlook; soars 24% in 2 mth

India's stock market value tops $4 trillion, narrowing gap with Hong Kong

Infra, manufacturing, utilities to be biggest beneficiaries of bull market

Topics : Markets Nomura Indian stock markets Market news Trading strategies Reliance Industries ICICI Bank

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon