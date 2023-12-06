Nomura hikes India exposure; M&M, Fortis, UNO Minda among favourites

Nomura has hiked its exposure to Indian equities in its Asia ex-Japan portfolio and remains overweight on Indian stocks despite expensive valuations. India, it said in a recent note, now commands a weight of 19 per cent in the above-mentioned portfolio as compared to 18.2 per cent in September 2023.

India, it said, is a large-liquid market and remains a counter-weight to North Asia if a slowdown in the West occurs and China's recovery disappoints. India, Nomura believes, is home to a number of high quality/growth stocks albeit expensive, and is less exposed to global trade slowdown.