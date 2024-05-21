Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nomura upgrades Vodafone Idea to 'Neutral'; sees 13% upside; details here

Vodafone Idea stock outlook: Global brokerage Citi, too, has assigned a 'High Risk Neutral' rating to Vodafone Idea stock with a target of Rs 15

vodafone idea vi
Web Exclusive Premium

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea stock strategy: Vodafone Idea's March quarter (Q4) results for financial year 2023-24 (FY24) have raised hopes that the telecom service provider may finally see the light at the end of the tunnel; even if the tunnel is long.

In a recent note, analysts at Nomura upgraded Vodafone Idea's stock to 'Neutral' and said Vi needs to traverse a long journey, but the tempest has largely passed and VIL is gearing up to meet clear skies ahead.

"We upgrade the stock from Reduce with a revised target price of Rs 15 (from Rs 6.5). The industry outlook
Topics : Buzzing stocks Vodafone Idea Markets Vodafone Idea merger Voda idea Telecom stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayUS presidential PollsIPL 2024 Qualifier 1, KKR vs SRHIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon