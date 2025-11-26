Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 10:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Non-Nifty 50 firms' profit engine fires up, eclipses index giants

Non-Nifty 50 firms' profit engine fires up, eclipses index giants

Mid and small-cap companies delivered their fastest earnings growth in seven quarters, lifting their share of India Inc's profits even as Nifty 50 firms saw a slowdown

Combined net sales (or gross interest income) of non-Nifty 50 companies climbed to ₹20.69 trillion in Q2FY26, compared with ₹19.17 trillion a year earlier and ₹20.37 trillion in Q1FY26.

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

Non-Nifty 50 companies have recorded a sharp recovery in earnings over the past three quarters, outpacing their Nifty 50 counterparts. The combined net profit of non-Nifty 50 companies rose 22.5 per cent year-on-year in Q2FY26, marking the fastest expansion in seven quarters.
 
These non-benchmark index companies also reported a mild revival in revenue growth during the July–September 2025 quarter, reversing a six-quarter slowdown. Combined net sales (gross interest income for banks and non-bank lenders) increased 8 per cent year-on-year, the strongest performance in five quarters. Their net sales had grown 6.6 per cent year-on-year in Q1FY26 and 6.7 per cent
