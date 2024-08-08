Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Stricter F&O trading rules: NSE's loss likely to be GIFT City's gain

Stricter F&O rules could lead a shift in volumes, says NSE CEO

nse stock exchange stock market
Premium

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stricter trading rules for the futures and options (F&O) segment could lead to a shift in volumes to the “offshore” GIFT City in Gujarat, a top exchange official said. 

“GIFT City may become the beneficiary of the trading volumes going down in the Indian jurisdiction if Sebi’s proposals are implemented,” said Ashishkumar Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), NSE in the earnings call on Thursday. 

The market regulator has proposed seven key measures to curb retail participation in the derivatives segment. These include higher entry barriers and fewer weekly expiries of index derivatives.

Also Read

National Stock Exchange unique investor count crosses 100 million mark

NSE Q1 profit up 39% to Rs 2,567 crore; BSE 3.6x to Rs 265 crore

NSE Q1 results: Net profit jumps 39% to Rs 2,567 cr, revenue at Rs 4,510 cr

NTPC seeks shareholders' nod to raise Rs 12,000 cr via issuance of NCDs

Only 30 pin codes in India with no investors: NSE MD, CEO Ashish Chauhan

Topics : NSE GIFT City IFSC exchanges

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon