NTPC, Gail: How to trade these 5 stocks that turned ex-dividend this week?

Amid the ongoing Q3 earnings season, number of companies declared interim dividend for the financial year ending March 2024. Subsequently, the stocks were trading adjusted to the dividend amount as per the record date.

According to data from BSE website, as many as 49 stocks turned ex-dividend this week. Prominent among these were - CG Power, CoForge, Mahanagar Gas, Aarti Drugs, Gail, NTPC, Container Corporation, HPCL, ITC, Shree Cement, Bharat Electronics, RITES and Sun Pharma.

In general, the share price of the particular company gets adjusted to the equivalent amount of dividend declared by the respective companies on the day it trades