Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NTPC, Gail: How to trade these 5 stocks that turned ex-dividend this week?

As many as 49 stocks turned ex-dividend on the bourses this week. Here's a quick chart check on select five among them.

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market
Web Exclusive Premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 12:38 PM IST
Amid the ongoing Q3 earnings season, number of companies declared interim dividend for the financial year ending March 2024. Subsequently, the stocks were trading adjusted to the dividend amount as per the record date.

According to data from BSE website, as many as 49 stocks turned ex-dividend this week. Prominent among these were - CG Power, CoForge, Mahanagar Gas, Aarti Drugs, Gail, NTPC, Container Corporation, HPCL, ITC, Shree Cement, Bharat Electronics, RITES and Sun Pharma.

In general, the share price of the particular company gets adjusted to the equivalent amount of dividend declared by the respective companies on the day it trades

Also Read

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma: 'Sell on rise' as charts suggest likely pullback

Downtrend on charts for Nifty FMCG, Nifty Pharma: Check key levels

Nifty Energy, Pharma reaching near resistance levels; Check how to trade

Nifty50, Bank Nifty overbought on charts; check key levels for this week

BAT stake sale, tax overhang: 4 reasons why Jefferies has downgraded ITC

CPSE index cracks 5% on profit booking; PFC, RVNL, MSTC tank up to 16%

Escorts Kubota plunges 10%, hits 5-month low on disappointing Q3 results

Indian bond traders await fresh supply of debt, yields turn flattish

Will ITC break Rs 400-mark as BAT mulls stake sale? Here's what chart say

Topics : Market technicals Market Outlook Trading strategies NTPC GAIL India Shree Cement Sun Pharma CG power and industrial solutions stocks technical analysis technical charts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon