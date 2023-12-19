NTPC market cap touches Rs 3 trillion; zooms 88% thus far in CY 2023

NTPC, the state-owned power generation company, joined the elite group of listed companies having market capitalsation (market cap) of Rs 3 trillion after its stock hit a new peak of Rs 312.45, up 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade.

Thus far in the calendar year, the stock price of NTPC has zoomed 88 per cent as compared to 16.7 per cent rally in the S&P BSE Sensex. At 01:27 PM, with a market cap of Rs 3.02 trillion, NTPC stood at 20th position in the overall ranking among the BSE listed companies, the exchange data shows.