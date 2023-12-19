Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NTPC market cap touches Rs 3 trillion; zooms 88% thus far in CY 2023

At 01:27 PM, with a market cap of Rs 3.02 trillion, NTPC stood at 20th position in the overall ranking among the BSE listed companies

NTPC
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 2:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NTPC, the state-owned power generation company, joined the elite group of listed companies having market capitalsation (market cap) of Rs 3 trillion after its stock hit a new peak of Rs 312.45, up 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade. 

Thus far in the calendar year, the stock price of NTPC has zoomed 88 per cent as compared to 16.7 per cent rally in the S&P BSE Sensex. At 01:27 PM, with a market cap of Rs 3.02 trillion, NTPC stood at 20th position in the overall ranking among the BSE listed companies, the exchange data shows.

Also Read

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma: 'Sell on rise' as charts suggest likely pullback

UBS is underweight on Indian equities within EM/Asia: Sunil Tirumalai

Nifty50 Index: Breaching 19,910 to unlock exciting phase of price discovery

US DFC to invest $435 million in Tata Power's green energy subsidiary

SBI m-cap nears Rs 6 trillion as stock hits new peak; surges 17% in 1 month

Nestle rallies 6% to fresh high; sets Jan 5 as record date for stock split

India Glycols soars 11% on winning ethanol supply order from OMCs, Reliance

SpiceJet zooms 29% in two days on plans to acquire bankrupt Go First

Share-sale frenzy in Indian market seen continuing in 2024, say bankers

Topics : Buzzing stocks NTPC Markets stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIPL Auction 2024 LIVE UpdatesChina EarthquakeGold Silver Price TodayIPL Auction Top 10 Costliest PlayersPhysics WallahIPL 2024 Auction Live StreamingBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon