Nykaa Q3 review: Analysts cut Ebitda estimates on weak discretionary demand

Nykaa Q3FY24 result review: Brokerages have largely maintained their ratings and target prices on

Brokerages have largely maintained their ratings and target prices on FSN E-Commerce Ventures , the parent company of Nykaa, after the fashion and beauty online retailer posted in-line numbers in the October-to-December quarter (Q3) of financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

They have, however, cut Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) estimates for the company after weak demand weighed across line items in Q3.



"While revenue growth was healthy at 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), gross margins declined 90bps Y-o-Y weighed by higher discounting in own brands and lower ad income. Contribution margin saw a