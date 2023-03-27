OFS may trigger sell-off in HAL shares; is it time to accumulate or avoid?

In this section

Traders can adopt 'buy-on-dips' strategy for Nifty: Ravi Nathani

Butterfly Gandhimathi slips 5% on merger with Crompton Greaves Consumer

Morepen Labs zooms 18% on USFDA nod with NIL observations for HP facility

DLF, Hindustan Aeronautics can bounce back, says Mehul Kothari; check why

HAL gets LoI for 9 helicopters from Indian Coast Guard; stock rallies 7%

IDBI Bank surges 11% as govt invites bids for strategic divestment

Hindustan Aeronautics tumbles 6% on pricing OFS at discount

HAL disinvestment: Offer for sale subscribed two-fold after slow start

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics breached 4-week low post the Government of India announced an offer for sale (OFS) at Rs 2,475. Despite hitting fresh historic peak of Rs 2,893 in early march this year

