Shares of Oil India hit a record high of Rs 339.45, as they gained 2 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade on improved business outlook. In the past one week, the stock has rallied 8 per cent, as compared to 0.3 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

The stock of state-owned oil exploration & production company hit a new high after a gap of over nine years. It surpassed its previous high of Rs 334.98