Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ONGC, Oil India surge up to 8% amid heavy volume on positive outlook

Analysts at Emkay maintain positive view on B2B oil & gas, as reforms wrt the USD75/bbl assured post windfall tax oil realization and the USD6.5/mmbtu gas realization are unlikely to change.

ONGC
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of state-owned upstream companies Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India (OIL) rallied up to 8 per cent, amid heavy volumes, on positive outlook.

Shares of OIL surged 8 per cent to Rs 658.10, while ONGC rallied 6 per cent to Rs 275 on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade.

At 02:28 PM, these stocks were up 6 per cent as compared to 0.25 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Average trading volume on these counter jumped 1.5 times against their two-week average volume. 

Shares of ONGC had hit a 52-week high of Rs 292.95
Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends ONGC OIL India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsModi 3.0 Cabinet Meeting LiveLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon