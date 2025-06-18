Outlook: Where to invest in an ageing bull market? Nuvama Equities decodes

Stock market outlook: The bull run in India's stock market, which began after the The bull run in India's stock market, which began after the Covid-19 -induced market crash, is ageing. In fact, rising headwinds, including high valuations and plateauing profit growth, are leaving little room for upside for Indian equities.

According to analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities, every bull or bear market, typically, expires in about five years. The post-pandemic rebound completed five years in March 2025, thus, officially crossing the five-year mark.

The Indian stock market, however, lacks levers to extend this uptrend, they caution.

Outlook: Rising risks for Indian stock markets

A recent report by the brokerage noted