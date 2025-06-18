Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at weak open; Asia mixed; US Fed decision, Israel-Iran war eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, June 18, 2025: Around 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 61 points lower at 24,808, indicating a negative start for the bourses.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, June 18, 2025: The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, may be influenced today by a combination of factors including the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, changes in Nifty and Sensex derivatives expiry dates, Israel-Iran tensions, institutional flows, and mixed global cues.
That said, around 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 61 points lower at 24,808, indicating a negative start for the bourses.
In a move that could impact market share dynamics, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved a change in the settlement schedule for equity derivatives contracts on the NSE and BSE. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will shift its derivatives contract expiry from Thursday to Tuesday, while the BSE will move its expiry from Tuesday to Thursday. READ MORE
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Wednesday amid rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, dampening investor sentiment.
Concerns escalated after reports that US President Donald Trump is considering a military strike on Iran. Trump also called for Iran's "Unconditional Surrender!” in a post on Truth Social, fueling speculation about deeper US involvement in the conflict.
Last checked, Nikkei, after falling initially, was up 0.14 per cent, while the broader Topix rose 0.15 per cent. Kospi, too, surged 0.46 per cent. ASX200, bucking the trend, slipped 0.2 per cent.
Japan’s exports fell 1.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in May, a smaller decline than the 3.8 per cent expected, as concerns mount over slowing global trade. The Bank of Japan warned that economic growth may moderate due to weakening overseas demand and falling corporate profits.
However, on Tuesday, the Bank of Japan held its key short-term interest rate steady at 0.5 per cent during its June meeting, matching market expectations and maintaining the highest level since 2008.
US stock futures were slightly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision due later in the day. Wall Street, on Tuesday, closed in the red. The Dow Jones fell 0.70 per cent, the S&P 500 dropped 0.84 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.91 per cent.
Additionally, US jobless claims for the week-ended June 14, Euroarea and Britain’s May inflation figures will be eyed.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹1,616.19 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹7,796.57 crore on June 17.
IPO today
Arisinfra Solutions IPO (Mainline) and Influx Healthtech IPO (SME) will open for subscription.
Eppeltone Engineers IPO (SME) will enter Day 2 of its subscription, while Samay Project IPO (SME) and Patil Automation IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of their subscription.
Additionally, Oswal Pumps IPO (Mainline) and Aten Papers & Foam IPO (SME) will see their allotment.
Commodity corner
Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, with gains from safe-haven demand due to Iran-Israel tensions offset by a stronger US dollar. Meanwhile, silver surged to its highest level in 13 years.
Spot gold edged up 0.2 per cent to $3,390.29 an ounce, while US gold futures dipped 0.3 per cent to $3,408.70.
Crude oil prices spiked over 4 per cent following heightened geopolitical risks, as US President Donald Trump threatened Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and demanded the country's unconditional surrender.
US crude for July delivery jumped 4.28 per cent to close at $74.84 per barrel, while Brent crude for August rose 4.4 per cent to $76.45.
7:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FMCG companies in wait-and-watch mode as global crude oil prices climb
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies expect some impact from the rise in crude oil prices but say it is still too early to determine whether it will affect overall demand.
While packaging and freight costs could rise, companies are still in wait-and-watch mode before increasing prices of finished items ranging from biscuits to soaps, where derivatives of crude oil are used.
Freight and packaging typically account for up to 20 per cent of FMCG companies’ costs. Consumer goods companies also hedge their raw material positions for a period of three to six months, depending on the commodity. READ MORE
7:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Israeli strikes damage Iran's main nuclear site at Natanz, says IAEA
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Israeli strikes have damaged underground uranium enrichment facilities at Iran’s key nuclear fuel production site, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Monday, citing high-resolution satellite imagery taken after the attacks on Friday.
"Based on continued analysis of high resolution satellite imagery collected after Friday’s attacks, the IAEA has identified additional elements that indicate direct impacts on the underground enrichment halls at Natanz. No change to report at Esfahan and Fordow," the United Nations nuclear watchdog posted on X.
The Natanz facility, located in central Iran, houses approximately 15,000 centrifuges used to separate uranium isotopes, according to Bloomberg. The site is built underground and protected by multiple layers of steel and reinforced concrete. READ MORE
7:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Draft Income tax Bill, 2025: LLPs likely to retain LTCG benefits
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The government is likely to fix a key omission in the draft Income Tax (I-T) Bill, 2025, which could have widened the scope of alternate minimum tax (AMT) for non-corporate taxpayers such as partnership firms and limited liability partnerships (LLPs) that were earning only long-term capital gains (LTCG), according to a senior official.
The proposed legislation had removed a reference to Chapter VI-A deductions, which serves as a key qualifier for when AMT applies to non-corporate entities. Without this reference, the draft Bill appeared to imply that such entities would be liable to pay AMT. READ MORE
7:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fed officials caught between inflation worries, slowdown fears amid tariffs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US economy is mostly in good shape but that isn't saving Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell from a spell of angst.
As the Fed considers its next moves during a two-day meeting this week, most economic data looks solid: Inflation has been steadily fading, while the unemployment rate is still a historically low 4.2 per cent. Yet President Donald Trump's widespread tariffs may push inflation higher in the coming months, while also possibly slowing growth.
With the outlook uncertain, Fed policymakers are expected to keep their key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday at about 4.4 per cent. Officials will also release a set of quarterly economic projections that are expected to show inflation will accelerate later this year, while unemployment my also tick up a bit. READ MORE
7:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi bans Sanjiv Bhasin, 11 others for stock manipulation, fraudulent gains
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi on Tuesday barred Sanjiv Bhasin, a former director at IIFL Securities, and 11 others from the securities markets for indulging in share manipulation in a case pertaining to providing stock recommendations on media channels and other social media platforms.
Additionally, Sebi directed them to disgorge ill-gotten gains of Rs 11.37 crore.
In its 149-page interim order, Sebi noted that Bhasin was a well-known media guest expert with a huge following on social media. While associated with IIFL as a director or consultant, Bhasin provided stock recommendations through media channels, Telegram, and IIFL platforms. READ MORE
7:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 93% of richest Indians' wealth linked to listed firms: 360 ONE report
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Around 2,000 richest Indians hold ₹100 trillion wealth, 93 per cent of which is derived from the value of their stakes in listed companies, according to the 360 ONE Wealth Creators report.
The remaining 7 per cent of the wealth is held in unlisted companies.
As the analysis is based only on shareholding data that is publicly available, the report may not have captured the complete unlisted universe and the wealth held under trusts and through private entities.
In addition, nearly 60 per cent of the overall wealth tracked by the report belongs to individuals from the top 50 business houses. Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises alone control 12 per cent of the ₹100 trillion wealth. READ MORE
7:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi board likely to discuss regulatory reforms at Wednesday meeting
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets watchdog Sebi's board is likely to discuss a series of regulatory reforms during its upcoming meeting on Wednesday.
Several of these proposals have already been floated for public consultation, indicating a broader push towards refining the regulatory landscape.
This would mark the second board meeting under the chairmanship of Tuhin Kanta Pandey, who assumed office on March 1. READ MORE
7:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Block deal window: Sebi unlikely to revise rules despite elusive deals
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is unlikely to revise the rules governing the special block deal window, despite the ongoing challenges in deal execution, according to officials and industry insiders.
Currently, exchanges operate two 15-minute block deal windows — one from 8:45 am to 9:00 am, and another from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm — on all trading days. Orders can be placed in these windows only if the sale price is within 1 per cent above or below the previous day’s closing price.
This narrow price band makes deal execution particularly challenging. Investment bankers have been lobbying with Sebi to widen the price band to 3 per cent to facilitate more deals through this window. However, the market regulator is expected to maintain the status quo. READ MORE
7:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global trade uncertainty, high capital costs may further hit FDI flows
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Data released last week showed that India’s retail inflation rate declined to 2.8 per cent in May, the lowest in 75 months. Significant moderation in previous months enabled the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to reduce the policy repo rate by 50 basis points on June 6, as against the expectation of a 25 basis point cut.
Along with front-loading the rate cut, the MPC noted that monetary policy is left with very limited space to support growth. Some private-sector economists have argued that the inflation rate in the current year will be significantly lower than the RBI’s projection of 3.7 per cent, potentially creating space for further rate cuts.
While a lower policy rate will reduce the cost of funds and support economic activity, its impact on capital flows and the external financial position will require close attention. The Israel-Iran conflict, which could increase risk aversion in the near term, will also need to be closely monitored. READ MORE
7:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Flip in derivatives expiry days: NSE to shift to Tuesday, BSE gets Thursday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a move that could have implications for market share dynamics, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has permitted the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE to alter the days for settlement of equity derivatives contracts.
Derivatives contracts on the NSE will now expire on Tuesdays, moving from the current Thursday expiry. Conversely, BSE contracts will expire on Thursdays, shifting from the current Tuesday expiry.
In May, the market regulator issued a circular restricting expiries to just two days a week and asked each exchange to select one. The current expiry days will remain in effect until August 31. Starting in September, both exchanges will transition to their newly designated days.
The expiry day for already introduced contracts will remain unchanged, except for long-dated index options contracts, which will be realigned. Moreover, Sebi has directed the exchanges not to introduce any new weekly contracts on index futures from July 1. READ MORE
7:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Breakout stocks, June 18: MCX, Persistent Systems among stocks to buy today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty F&O data
On the option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25,000, followed by 25,500 strike, while Maximum Put OI is at 24,000, followed by 24,800 strike. Call writing is seen at 24,900, followed by 25,000 strike, while Put writing is seen at 24,000, followed by 24,850 strike.
Nifty option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24,500 to 25,250 zones while an immediate range between 24,700 to 25,100 levels. READ MORE
7:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock recommendation today: Sell Tata Motors shares amid fresh breakdown
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty View, June 18
After opening 31 points higher, the Nifty share price quickly turned bearish and remained under pressure throughout the session, ultimately closing with a loss of 93 points (0.67 per cent) at 24,853 on Tuesday, June 17. The index failed to surpass the crucial resistance level of 25,000, concluding the session on a weak note. Despite this intraday pressure, the Nifty remains in a consolidation phase positionally, with 24,700 now serving as a key support level on the downside. READ MORE
7:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed
6:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end lower on Tuesday
6:56 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 6:56 AM IST