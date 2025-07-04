Ownership shift in BSE-200: Promoters offload, domestic investors step up

The ownership pattern of India’s top 200 listed companies is undergoing a quiet transformation. In the quarter ended March 31, 2025, private promoter holding in the BSE-200 Index declined to 37 per cent, down from 43 per cent in March 2021, reflecting sustained sell-downs by promoters and private equity investors, reveals a Kotak Institutional Equities report.

At the same time, domestic institutional investors (DIIs)—comprising mutual funds, banks, financial institutions, and retail shareholders—have steadily increased their stakes, with their combined share rising by 430 basis points (bps) to 25.2 per cent in March-2025 from 20.9 per cent in March