Paints shares lose sheen post Birla Opus launch; Asian Paints at 10-mth low

Asian Paints cracked 5 per cent in intra-day deals on Monday. Berger Paints, Indigo Paints, Kansai Nerolac, Shalimar Paints and Sirca Paints were down 1 - 3 per cent each.

Increasing disposable incomes, surge in sales of high-end products and rapid urbanisation, among other things, are driving demand for luxury and premium paints. Source: Adobe Stock
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Shares of paint companies were under pressure, falling up to 5 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade amid concerns that Grasim's entry into the paint sector will intensify the competition.

Shares of Asian Paints hit a 10-month low of Rs 2,850, as they slipped nearly 5 per cent after the brokerage firm CLSA downgraded the stock post Birla Opus launch. The stock of the paint maker was trading at its lowest level since April 28, 2023.

At 09:56 am; Asian Paints was down 4 per cent at Rs 2,873.35, as compared to 0.33 per cent decline in the S&P

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

