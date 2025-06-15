More relaxations on cards in Tuhin Kanta Pandey's second Sebi board meet

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) could announce a series of regulatory relaxations in its upcoming board meeting on June 18. This would be the second meeting under the chairmanship of Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

The likely changes include more leeway for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) investing in India government bonds (IGBs), voluntary delisting of public sector undertakings (PSUs) with low public float and facilitating co-investments in alternative investment funds (AIFs) through a separate co-investment vehicle.

The regulator is expected to introduce a new category of FPIs, termed IGB-FPIs, specifically for those investing in domestic government securities (g-secs) through