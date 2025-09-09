Pause in the comeback: Nifty 50's earnings slow again, shows data

Earnings momentum for Nifty 50 companies decelerated sharply in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025–26 (FY26) after a weak showing by Corporate India. The benchmark index’s underlying earnings per share (EPS) rose just 7.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) — the slowest pace in more than four years.

The slowdown is worse than the previous earnings dip, when EPS grew 8.8 per cent on average during July–September 2023. That downturn was followed by a recovery, which now appears to be stalling again. For comparison, EPS had grown 20.4 per cent Y-o-Y in September 2024 and averaged 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth