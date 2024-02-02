Sensex (    %)
                        
Paytm hits 2nd straight 20% lower circuit post RBI curbs; downgrades weigh

The RBI on Wednesday restricted Paytm Payment Bank from taking fresh deposits and credit transactions across its services due to non-compliance of regulations and supervisory concerns.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

Shares of One 97 Communications, parent of fintech giant Paytm, were locked in the 20 per cent lower circuit for the second straight day at Rs 487.05 on the BSE in Friday's trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) halted nearly all transactions of its digital payment unit Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL). 

The RBI has restricted PPBL from taking fresh deposits and credit transactions across its services due to non-compliance of regulations and supervisory concerns.

Paytm expects an impact on its annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in the range between Rs 300 and Rs 500 crore. The

Topics : Buzzing stocks Paytm Stock market correction Fintech sector Paytm Payments Bank

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 11:01 AM IST







