Paytm plunges 42% in 3 days; erodes nearly Rs 20,500 crore in market value

Shares of One 97 Communications, parent of fintech giant Paytm , crashed to the lower circuit for the third straight day on Monday, down 10 per cent at Rs 438.35 on BSE with only sellers on the counter.

The downward pressure has remained unabated even as exchanges revised the lower circuit limit for the stock from 20 per cent to 10 per cent over the weekend.

With today's losses, the stock also pulled back to its record low level touched on November 23, 2022. A combined 6.2 million shares changed hands and there were pending sell orders for 5.62