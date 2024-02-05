Sensex (    %)
                        
Paytm plunges 42% in 3 days; erodes nearly Rs 20,500 crore in market value

Paytm's market capitalisation has eroded by Rs 20,497 crore in 3 days, while from its all time high level of Rs 1.24 trillion, the m-cap has been wiped off by nearly Rs 1 trillion

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

Shares of One 97 Communications, parent of fintech giant Paytm, crashed to the lower circuit for the third straight day on Monday, down 10 per cent at Rs 438.35 on BSE with only sellers on the counter.

The downward pressure has remained unabated even as exchanges revised the lower circuit limit for the stock from 20 per cent to 10 per cent over the weekend. 

With today's losses, the stock also pulled back to its record low level touched on November 23, 2022. A combined 6.2 million shares changed hands and there were pending sell orders for 5.62

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

