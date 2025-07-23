Paytm Q1 review: One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, reported its Q1 numbers on Tuesday , after market hours. The June quarter (Q1FY26) marked a turnaround for Paytm as the company reported the consolidated profit of ₹122.5 crore, against a net loss of ₹838.9 crore in Q1FY25. Paytm had posted a net loss of ₹539.8 crore in Q4FY25.

In Q2FY25, Paytm had reported a profit, but it was due to the sale of its ticketing business to Zomato. Now, Q1FY26 marks the first-ever profit after tax (PAT)-positive quarter for the company, led by normal business operations.

Additionally,