Paytm, Zomato: Key levels to track on new-age stocks amid F&O entry buzz

The Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed key changes in criteria for stocks to be selected for futures & options trading. Among the key changes proposed - higher average daily turnover and market wide position limit.

The proposed change aims to remove stocks with consistently low derivatives turnover and open interest.

As such reports suggest that 12 stocks may be ejected from existing list while over 75-odd stocks, including the likes of new-age stocks such as - Zomato, Paytm, Nykaa, Delhivery and PolicyBazaar among others could make the cut. READ MORE

Here's a quick technical check