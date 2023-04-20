close

Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa: Select new-age stocks may rise up to 12%

While the overall trend in the new-age companies has been negative, selective stocks are reflecting a robust comeback. If they succeed in restoring their optimistic faith, the price action may offer s

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
Trading Strategy
Trading Strategy for new-age companies

Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 12:49 PM IST
Shares of new-age companies witnessed a sparkling session on Thursday, with One 97 Communications, Delhivery and PB Fintech all gaining in the range of 2 to 4 per cent. 
While the overall trend in the new-age companies has been negative, selective stocks are reflecting a robust comeback. If they succeed in restoring their optimistic faith, the price action may offer strong gains. 
In particular, PB Fintech and One 97 Communications have successfully risen over the 200-day moving average (DMA), which investor community deem critical while taking an informed decision. 
First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 12:45 PM IST

