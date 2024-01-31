Sensex (    %)
                        
PB Fintech surges 13%, hits 2-year high on first quarterly profit in Q3

The stock of a fintech company was trading at its highest level since January 2022. It had hit a record high of Rs 1,470 on November 17, 2021.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

Shares of PB Fintech, the parent of online insurance aggregator Policybazaar, hit a two-year high of Rs 1,032.95, as they rallied 13 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade after the company posted a net profit of Rs 37 crore in December 2023 (Q3FY24) against a net loss of Rs 87 crore a year ago. The company reported its first quarterly profit since listing, as growing demand for insurance boosted revenue.

The stock of a fintech company was trading at its highest level since January 2022. It had hit a record high of Rs 1,470 on November 17, 2021.

Topics : Buzzing stocks Policybazaar Paisa Bazaar stock market trading Q3 results Fintech sector Market trends

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

