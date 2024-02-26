PB Fintech zooms 9%, hits 52-week high in weak market; stock up 41% in 2024

Shares of PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, jumped 9 per cent to a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,119 per share on the BSE in Monday's otherwise weak session. At 1:25 PM, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.3 per cent as against 7 per cent rally in the counter.

A combined 3.2 million shares had changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 1,470 per share on November 17, 2021.

PB Fintech Ltd, turned profitable for the first time