PFC enters club of 50 most valued firms; REC m-cap crosses Rs 1 trn

In the past one month, the stock price of PFC has surged 47 per cent, while of REC soared 29 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 5 per cent.

Further since April, thus far in financial year, REC skyrocketed 240 per cent, while PFC zoomed 155 per cent, against a 16 per cent rally in the benchmark index.

A sharp rally in these stocks have led to PFC joining the top 50 most valuebale companies in terms of

Shares of state-owend power finance companies were on a roll in Monday's trade. Power Finance Corporation (PFC) (Rs 386.30) and REC (Rs 393.05) scaled new highs and rallied up to 6 per cent on the BSE on a healthy business outlook.