Shares of the Bajaj twins, Tata Communications, Power Finance Corporation, and Sanghvi Movers were seen trading with strong momentum on Tuesday. Sanghvi Movers and Power Finance Corporation reached a new all-time high, while Tata Communications gained over 5 per cent. Bajaj twins such as Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance witnessed a robust strength towards eyeing new highs. Shares of Bajaj Finserv surged over 2 per cent, while Bajaj Finance gained 1 per cent.Here’s the technical outlook of these buzzing stocks:-Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BAJAJFINSV)Likely target: Rs 1,765Upside potential: 9%The gradual upside in the shares of Bajaj Finserv has scaled over the 200-day moving average (DMA) set at Rs 1,491-level. Thereafter, a robust gap-up close has pushed the stock in the bullish zone, indicating a positive bias in the direction of Rs 1,765.The underlying trend continues to support the positive sentiment, as the both key technical indicators, Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are supportive the upward momentum, as per the daily chart. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHARTBajaj Finance Ltd (BAJFINANCE)Likely target: Rs 8,200Upside potential: 8%A breakout of a “Golden Cross”, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) staying in the overbought category suggests a resilient bias for coming sessions, as per the daily chart. The trend remains highly optimistic over the support of Rs 7,400-mark, which needs to be considered on the closing basis. Unless this support is confiscated, the trend shall aim at reaching Rs 8,200-mark. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHARTTata Communications Ltd (TATACOMM)Likely target: Rs 1,800Upside potential: 10%Shares of Tata Communications have a breakout of “Flag pattern, as shown on the daily chart. This move has led to fresh upside that could surpass Rs 1,674. The volumes on the breakout has seen considerable rise.Sustained move over this mark shall further spark fresh move in the direction of Rs 1,800. The support for the current bias stays at Rs 1,500-mark. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHARTPower Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC)Likely target: Rs 250Upside potential: 10%Shares of Power Finance Corporation have seen a steady upside since late May of this year. The trend remains highly aggressive, with lower supports scaling higher trajectories. Now onwards, the range of Rs 215 to 210 acts as a support range, with price action denoting upside towards Rs 250-level. Until the support of 50-DMA placed at Rs 187 is held, the medium-term outlook could visit unchartered territories, without much trouble. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHARTSanghvi Movers Ltd (SANGHVIMOV)Likely target: Rs 610Upside potential: 10%Shares of Sanghvi Movers have scaled a new historic peak, sighting robust momentum. So far the stock has risen 72 per cent in the current year, as per the daily chart.The medium-term support exists in the range of Rs 500 to Rs 490. The stock is likely to experience accumulation around this range if any weakness takes over the counter. The bullish trend is headed towards Rs 610. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART