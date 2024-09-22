Business Standard
Pharma's power pill: A strong dose of steady pricing and new launches

Pharma's power pill: A strong dose of steady pricing and new launches

Pricing pulse check: US market demand, domestic stability as growth tonics

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

The Nifty Pharma is the second-best-performing sectoral index this year, delivering returns of over 39 per cent compared to 17 per cent for the benchmark index, Nifty 50. This week, eight listed pharmaceutical (pharma) majors crossed the Rs 1 trillion mark in market capitalisation, up from just three a year ago. The latest addition to this elite group is Mankind Pharma, which reached this milestone on Friday.
 
These gains stem from the sector’s ability to maintain growth momentum, supported by new product launches, stable generics pricing, drug shortages in the US market, and consistent domestic market performance.

