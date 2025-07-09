Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Phoenix Mills drops 3% as Nomura initiates 'Reduce', sees 11% downside

At 9:27 AM, Phoenix Mills shares were trading at ₹1,521.00, down by 3.41 per cent on the National Stock Exchange.

Phoenix Mills share price: Nomura believes, as compared to tier-1 cities, profitability prospects are lower in the tier-2 segment

Harshita Dudeja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Phoenix Mills Share Price today: Shares of Phoenix Mills dropped over 3 per cent, logging an intraday low of ₹1,526.60 on Wednesday, after global brokerage firm Nomura initiated coverage with a 'Reduce' rating on the stock, citing concerns around weakening retail consumption. So far this year, Phoenix Mills shares have struggled to trade in the green territory, experiencing a decline of 3.7 per cent.
 
Nomura has set a target price of ₹1,400, implying a downside of over 11 per cent from the current market price of around ₹1,575. At 9:27 AM, Phoenix Mills shares were trading at ₹1,521.00,
