Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia mixed; Trump tariffs, Crizac IPO listing eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, July 9, 2025: At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 34 points lower at 25,578, indicating a negative start for the bourses.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, July 9, 2025: Tariff plans by US President Donald Trump, China June inflation, trends in institutional investment flows, primary market activity, and mixed global cues are expected to steer benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty today.
That said, at 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 34 points lower at 25,578, indicating a negative start for the bourses.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump ruled out any extension to the August 1 tariff deadline.
Speaking on Tuesday, Trump also announced a 50 per cent tariff on copper imports and hinted at additional sector-specific duties. He further warned of potential tariffs of up to 200 per cent on pharmaceutical exports to the US, though he noted these would be implemented over the next year to 18 months.
At the last count, Nikkei was up 0.18 per cent, while the broader Topix index rose 0.19 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.19 per cent, and ASX 200 dropped 0.59 per cent.
Investors are now monitoring key Chinese economic indicators, including June’s inflation and producer price data. China’s consumer inflation rose to 0.10 per cent in June, up from a 0.10 per cent decline in May 2025. However, producer prices fell 3.6 per cent Y-o-Y, steeper than the expected 3.2 per cent drop and a deeper decline than May’s 3.3 per cent fall.
On Wall Street overnight, markets closed largely unchanged. The S&P 500 dipped 0.07 per cent to 6,225.52, while the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.03 per cent to 20,418.46. The Dow Jones lost 0.37 per cent to end at 44,240.76. Investors now await FOMC minutes, which is expected later in the day.
Q1 results
GACM Technologies, Jattashankar Industries, Burnpur Cement, Bodhtree Consulting, Supreme Infrastructure India, and Gujarat Hotels Q1FY26 results will be eyed.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹41.72 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹1,330.84 crore on July 8.
IPO today
Crizac IPO (Mainline) will list on the bourses, while Travel Food Services IPO (Mainline) will enter Day 3 of its subscription.
Commodity corner
Gold prices slipped over 1 per cent on Tuesday as improving sentiment around US trade negotiations dampened demand for the safe-haven asset. Additional pressure came from a stronger US dollar and rising Treasury yields.
Spot gold fell 0.8 per cent to $3,307.16 per ounce after touching its lowest level in over a week earlier in the session. US gold futures also declined 0.8 per cent, settling at $3,316.90.
Meanwhile, oil prices hovered near a two-week high as markets digested the latest tariff developments and a larger-than-expected increase in OPEC+ output for August.
Brent crude futures 0.82 per cent to close at $70.15 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.59 per cent to settle at $68.33. Both benchmarks marked their highest closing levels since June 23 for the second straight session.
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts bullish on FMCG, IT ETFs amid sectoral rebound; check details
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy ICICI Prudential Nifty FMCG ETF CMP: ₹59.22 | Target: ₹62 | Stop-loss: ₹57
FMCG sector seems to have bottomed out as many largecap FMCG stocks have turned bullish on the short term charts. FMCG is one of the sectors which has underperformed Nifty in this calendar year. We can expect mean reversion by outperformance from FMCG sector going forward. We recommend going long in ICICI Prudential Nifty FMCG ETF for utilising our bullish view on FMCG sector. READ MORE
FMCG sector seems to have bottomed out as many largecap FMCG stocks have turned bullish on the short term charts. FMCG is one of the sectors which has underperformed Nifty in this calendar year. We can expect mean reversion by outperformance from FMCG sector going forward. We recommend going long in ICICI Prudential Nifty FMCG ETF for utilising our bullish view on FMCG sector. READ MORE
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: No proposal to link options leverage limits to cash positions, says Sebi
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's markets regulator said on Tuesday that there was no proposal under consideration to link options leverage limits to cash positions.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued the statement after its chairman said on Monday that the regulator is stepping up surveillance to detect manipulation in derivatives trading.
This comes just days after Sebi banned US securities trading firm Jane Street from the local market. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today, July 9: Ola, Tata Motors, Dixon Tech
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ola Electric: The EV player launched a mass roll-out of MoveOS 5 for its S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles. As per the company release, the new update is aimed at providing enhanced performance, better reliability and increased range. As per the company release, the new update also includes advanced battery management features to provide improved battery performance and health.
Tata Motors: In Q1FY26, the Tata group firm reported global wholesales (including JLR) of 2,99,664 units, marking a 9 per cent decline compared to Q1FY25. The global wholesales of the company's CV segment, including the Tata Daewoo range, stood at 87,569 units, reflecting a 6 per cent drop from the same period last year. Meanwhile, PV wholesales, including EVs, totaled 1,24,809 units in Q1 FY26.
GOCL: The Hinduja group firm has announced that the company Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of ₹10 per equity share of face value ₹2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. This dividend proposal is subject to the approval of shareholders at the company’s upcoming 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for next month. READ MORE
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,850; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,850 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,610.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,850.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,000. READ MORE
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty outlook; NTPC, SRF among Chandan Taparia's top stock picks on July 9
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty index opened flattish and made an attempt to cross 25,500 zones but faced resistance near the same and sank to its day’s low of 25,424 levels in the first hour. It gradually escalated upwards but moved in a subdued manner for most part of the day with a swift comeback of the bulls in the last hour. It moved towards 25,550 zones and closed near its higher band with gains of around 60 points. It formed a bullish candle on daily frame and has decisively come out of its range of the last few sessions. Now it has to hold above 25,500 zones for an up move towards 25,650 then 25,800 zones whereas supports have shifted higher to 25,400 then 25,300 zones.
On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26,000 then 25,500 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25,400 then 25,000 strike. Call writing is seen at 25,800 then 25,700 strike while Put writing is seen at 25,400 then 25,450 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25,000 to 26,000 zones while an immediate range between 25,300 to 25,800 levels. READ MORE
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kotak Mahindra Bank shares rally on robust loan, deposit growth in Q1
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank’s shares rallied close to 4 per cent on Tuesday, following its quarterly business update, wherein the bank reported robust growth in advances and deposits for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).
Shares of the bank closed at ₹2,224.5 on the BSE on Tuesday, up 3.61 per cent.
In its quarterly business update, the bank reported 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 4.2 per cent sequential growth in net advances to ₹4.44 trillion in Q1.
During the same period, the bank’s net deposits rose 14.6 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹5.12 trillion. READ MORE
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI to conduct two-day VRRR auction on Wednesday to soak up ₹1 trillion
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to conduct a two-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction on Wednesday for a notified amount of ₹1 trillion. This move comes as system liquidity remains in surplus of ₹3.4 trillion (as of Monday), despite two seven-day VRRR auctions by the central bank.
The surplus liquidity has kept the overnight weighted average call rate (WACR) — the operating target of monetary policy — near the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate of 5.25 per cent and well below the repo rate of 5.5 per cent. READ MORE
7:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India and Brazil set to sign key agreements to boost bilateral trade
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India and Brazil, both wary of the tariffs that US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose, and looking beyond America for markets for their respective produce, are set to sign almost half a dozen agreements aimed at increasing their bilateral trade during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. At the time of writing of this report, the meeting was ongoing.
India's trade with Brazil is the largest compared to its trade with any other country in Latin America. However, it is far below Brazil’s trade with China, the US, Argentina, and Germany. India-Brazil bilateral trade had reached $16.6 billion in 2022-23, and following the drop in oil and gas prices, it is now around $12.2 billion. READ MORE
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 96% of EPFO members received interest for FY25: Mansukh Mandaviya
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a move that provided relief to millions of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) account holders, Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the retirement fund body has credited interest for financial year 2024-2025 (FY25) in nearly all member accounts, completing the activity within less than two months after the rate of interest was approved by the finance ministry.
Nearly ₹4,000 crore is credited into members’ accounts as interest on their PF deposits.
“Annual account updation had to be done for 1.4 million establishments with nearly 335 million member accounts this year. By July 8, interest had been credited in 324 million member accounts. This translates into completion of annual accounts update for 99.9 per cent of the establishments and 96.51 per cent of member accounts,” the minister said. READ MORE
7:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Sons' 93% stake in Tata Capital valued at nearly ₹98,000 crore
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Sons’ 93 per cent holding in Tata Capital is valued at ₹98,178 crore ($11.4 billion), according to the group’s FY25 annual report, offering the first public valuation insight into one of India’s largest non-banking lenders.
The figure is based on Tata Capital’s rights issue in March, which was priced at ₹281 per share, including a premium of ₹271, implying a total equity valuation of ₹1.05 trillion. That places the lender among the 10 most valuable non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in India. READ MORE
7:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Promoter holdings private listed firms drops 600 bps to 37% since 2021
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Promoters of India’s top private listed companies have cut their stakes sharply since 2021, taking advantage of elevated valuations and reshaping ownership dynamics in the market.
Holdings of promoters in the top 200 privately owned listed firms declined nearly 600 basis points (bps) to 37 per cent at the end of FY25, from 43 per cent in FY21. The was led by large block deals, with domestic mutual funds stepping in as the primary buyers.
Between FY21 and FY25, mutual fund holdings in BSE 200 companies rose by 360 bps to 10.9 per cent, while foreign portfolio investor (FPI) holdings fell 420 bps to 24.4 per cent, shows data compiled by Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE).
The shift reflects the trend of promoters capitalising on high valuations, with MFs, described by KIE as “price-agnostic”, continuing to absorb supply. “Retail households, through institutional investors, have bought at the expense of FPIs and insiders,” KIE said in a note. READ MORE
7:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Madhabi Puri Buch refutes regulatory failure claims in Jane Street matter
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Madhabi Puri Buch, the former chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has rubbished claims of regulatory failure in handling the Jane Street matter.
Buch, who demitted office in February, emphasised that Sebi began examining the matter as early as April 2024. The regulator took numerous steps, including identifying index manipulation, issuing circulars, and sending a caution letter to Jane Street, instructing it to cease and desist from certain trading patterns, she said.
“During that period, Sebi constituted a multidisciplinary team of officials to conduct a comprehensive examination of the matter. This thorough investigation led to the detailed findings that form the basis of the order,” Buch said in a statement on Tuesday. READ MORE
7:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US is 'close' to signing a trade deal with India, says Donald Trump
Stock Market LIVE Updates: United States (US) President Donald Trump on Tuesday said America was “close” to signing a trade deal with India, but he did not give a date or details on it.
Trump’s statement came soon after he sent formal letters to 14 trading partners, primarily in Asia, threatening them with steep reciprocal tariffs, ranging from 25 to 40 per cent, from August 1.
India was kept out of the list.
He extended the country-specific reciprocal tariff deadline by over three weeks to August 1. In the letters, he mentioned that the tariffs these countries would face if they failed to conclude a deal. READ MORE
7:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jane Street calls Sebi order 'fundamentally mistaken' over allegations
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US-based trading firm Jane Street has criticised the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), describing its recent order alleging market manipulation as “fundamentally mistaken” in an internal letter to employees.
The firm defended its trading activity as “basic index arbitrage”, rejecting Sebi’s characterisation of its strategy as manipulative.
Jane Street said it is preparing a formal response and is exploring legal options. It also claimed that repeated attempts to engage with the markets regulator since February had been “consistently rebuffed”. READ MORE
7:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Single-digit earnings growth likely for India Inc in June quarter
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerages are expecting Indian companies to show another quarter (April-June 2025) of single-digit earnings growth and a further slowdown in revenue.
Overall growth in corporate profits in the April-June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) is, however, likely to be better than in Q4FY25, led by margin gains for commodity producers such as JSW Steel, Hindalco, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Ultratech Cement, and telecom operator Bharti Airtel. According to various brokerage estimates, the combined net profits of the Nifty 50 companies are likely to grow 4.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q1FY26, an improvement from 0.5 per cent in Q4FY25 and 3.6 per cent in the June 2024 quarter (Q1FY25).
Brokerages, however, expect a further slide in revenue growth due to weak demand in key sectors such as banks, information-technology services, fast-moving consumer goods, automobiles, oil and gas, and mining and metals. READ MORE
Topics : MARKET LIVE stock market trading BSE Sensex Nifty50 FIIs DIIs Trump tariffs Trump tariff plan Copper Prices Gift Nifty IPO listing time IPO market Gold Prices Crude Oil Price Indian equities Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Q1 results
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 6:55 AM IST