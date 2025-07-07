Analysts decode impact of PNGRB tariff regulation changes on IGL, MGL

IGL, MGL share price: The The recent changes, introduced by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) , related to pipeline tariff regulations will have a mixed impact on related players such as Indraprastha Gas (IGL), Mahanagar Gas (MGL), and Gujarat Gas (GGL), analysts said on Monday.

While they see IGL benefitting the most from the changes due to the possibility of charging higher tariffs, MGL and GGL may be negatively impacted, they said.

What are the proposed changes in PNGRB tariffs?

PNGRB, on Friday, reduced the number of pipeline tariff zones from three to two to make natural gas