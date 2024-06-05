Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Policy, valuations could keep rural stocks in play post-2024 polls result

A refocus on defensive stocks with relatively lower valuations and a rural exposure is likely to be where the smart money will go

stock
Premium

Representative Picture

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Most brokerages are betting that the new government will shift to a policy focussing on boosting rural incomes and consumption since that has clearly been a pain point. This could coincide with a cyclical upturn in GDP growth, given the latest estimates. The next Budget will provide a clearer picture but this is a rational rebalancing of portfolios if we assume policy will be driven by domestic political considerations.

In that case, we are likely to see a shift of investment into three or four sectors that tend to traditionally benefit from rural welfare. One is FMCG, second is two-wheelers
Topics : Compass stock market trading GDP growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon