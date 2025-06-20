PolicyBazaar, DLF, Airtel: Trading strategies for Chris Wood-owned stocks

Chris Wood, Global Head of Equity Strategy at Jefferies recently rejigged his India portfolio. The veteran investor has added TVS Motor, Home First Finance and Manappuram Finance to his long-only India portfolio, while increasing one per centage point stake in PolicyBazaar and Bharti Airtel.In the Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio, too, Chris Wood has included PolicyBazaar replacing the investment in Larsen & Toubro.Meanwhile, Chris Wood in his recent note to investors, GREED & fear has flagged caution to investors citing high valuations, mainly in the midcap space.