Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asia mixed; China holds lending rates

Stock Market LIVE on Friday, June 20, 2025: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to be guided today by a mix of global and domestic cues, including Japan’s inflation data, China’s loan prime rate decision, escalating Israel-Iran tensions, India’s forex reserves data, and institutional activity.
Global market cues
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Friday as investors digested key lending rate decisions from China and monitored rising tensions between Israel and Iran.
The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) left its one-year loan prime rate unchanged at 3 per cent and the five-year rate at 3.5 per cent, in line with market expectations.
Geopolitical concerns remained in play as the US President Donald Trump considered whether to support Israeli military action against Tehran. The White House said a final decision could come within two weeks.
Last checked, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.27 per cent, while the broader Topix remained flat.
The country’s core inflation rose to 3.7 per cent in May — the highest since January 2023 — exceeding April’s 3.5 per cent and Reuters’ forecast of 3.6 per cent. In contrast, the annual inflation rate eased slightly to 3.5 per cent in May from 3.6 per cent in the previous two months, marking its lowest since November.
Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea’s Kospi, after an early uptick, slipped into the red, down 0.014 per cent, while Australia’s ASX 200 also reversed gains to trade 0.37 per cent lower.
In the US, stock futures slipped during Asian hours as investors assessed the latest developments in the Middle East. Wall Street remained closed overnight for the Juneteenth holiday. Apart from that, the Bank of England voted 6-3 to hold the Bank Rate at 4.25 per cent during its June meeting, as it grappled with persistent inflation and elevated global uncertainty.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹1,008.43 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹365.68 crore on June 19.
IPO today
Oswal Pumps IPO (Mainline) and Aten Papers IPO (SME) will list on the bourses.
Aakaar Medical IPO (SME), Safe Enterprises IPO (SME) and Mayasheel Ventures IPO (SME) will open for subscription, while Arisinfra Solutions IPO (Mainline) and Influx Healthtech IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of their subscription.
Additionally, Eppeltone Engineers IPO (SME) will see its allotment.
Commodity corner
Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, while platinum surged to a four-year high. Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $3,392.08 an ounce, and US gold futures gained nearly 0.2 per cent to $3,412.50.
Oil prices jumped about 3 per cent on Thursday as geopolitical tensions escalated. Brent crude rose 2.8 per cent to settle at $78.85 a barrel — its highest since January 22. US crude touched a session high of $77.58, up 3.2 per cent.
The rally came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered intensified strikes on Iran, targeting ‘strategic’ and ‘government’ sites in Tehran. Defence Minister Israel Katz said the aim was to “undermine the ayatollah’s regime,” following a reported Iranian missile strike on a hospital in Beersheba.
Katz directly threatened Iran’s Supreme Leader, saying he “absolutely should not continue to exist.”
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he’s weighing a potential strike on Iran’s nuclear programme, adding, ‘I may do it, I may not do it.’ The White House said a final decision will come within two weeks.
7:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hackers say they wiped out $90 million from Iran cryptocurrency exchange
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hackers with possible links to Israel have drained more than USD 90 million from Nobitex, Iran's largest cryptocurrency exchange, according to blockchain analytics firms.
The group that claimed responsibility for the hack leaked on Thursday what it said was the company's full source code. ASSETS LEFT IN NOBITEX ARE NOW ENTIRELY OUT IN THE OPEN, the group wrote on its Telegram account.
The stolen funds were transferred to addresses bearing messages that criticised Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic wrote in a blog post. It said the attack likely was not financially motivated as the wallets the hackers had poured the money into effectively burned the funds in order to send Nobitex a political message. READ MORE
7:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FMCG, power and consumer durables stocks bore brunt of FPI selling
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), power and consumer durables stocks bore the brunt of foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling in the first two weeks of June.
FPIs were net sellers to the tune of ₹5,404 crore on the first fortnight of June. FPIs were net sellers (buying-selling) of FMCG stocks worth ₹3,626 crore, power stocks worth ₹3,120 crore, and consumer durables shares worth ₹1,893 crore. Information technology (₹1,713 crore), and consumer services (₹1,461 crore) were the other sectors where FPIs sold heavily. READ MORE
7:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ellenbarrie sets IPO price at ₹380-400; Arisinfra subscribed 1.3x on Day 2
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ellenbarrie sets IPO price at ₹380 -400
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases has priced its initial public offering (IPO) between ₹380-400 per share. The IPO will open on Tuesday and close on Thursday. The ₹852 crore IPO is a mix of fresh issue worth ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of ₹452 crore. READ MORE
7:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI circular overhang weighs on the HDB Financial Services valuation
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank, India’s largest private-sector lender, has likely settled for up to 30 per cent lower valuation than estimated earlier for its non-banking financial services (NBFC) arm, HDB Financial Services, whose initial public offering (IPO) opens on June 25, investment banking sources said.
The lender was initially eyeing a valuation of $10 billion (₹86,000 crore). However, it has agreed to sell the shares at $7.2 billion (₹62,000 crore). This is due to an overhang created by a draft Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular requiring banks to reduce their stakes in NBFC arms engaged in similar activities to 20 per cent, they added. READ MORE
7:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Siemens Energy: The power play that doesn't overload on valuations
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Siemens Energy India listed on Thursday at ₹2,840 and closed at ₹2,735. The equity base of the demerged entity is 356 million shares. This arm of Siemens Group will provide integrated products, solutions, and services across the value chain of oil and gas, power generation, and transmission. It may be described as an energy transition and decarbonisation play.
It has 10 state-of-the-art facilities in India and exclusive business rights across South Asia from the group. The estimated transmission and distribution (T&D) capital expenditure (capex) in India alone is projected to be about ₹9.2 trillion until 2031-32 (FY32). Apart from parentage, Siemens Energy has technology leadership, a strong product portfolio, infrastructure, and leadership in several verticals. It could find opportunities across the entire value chain. READ MORE
7:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Corporate bond funds: Assess portfolio quality, expense ratio before entry
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Corporate bond funds (CBFs) attracted ₹11,983 crore in net inflows in May, the highest among debt fund categories, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). These funds invest in corporate bonds rated AAA and AA+, and hence carry low credit risk.
“The surge in investor interest in CBFs, leading to high inflows in May, is probably driven by relatively attractive yields compared to government securities, making high-rated bonds appealing. Ample system liquidity from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) operations has also encouraged investment,” says Devang Shah, head – fixed income, Axis Mutual Fund. READ MORE
7:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump to decide on US action in Israel-Iran conflict within two weeks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump will decide within the next two weeks whether to strike Iran, the White House said Thursday, saying Trump still sees a “substantial” chance that negotiations can achieve US and Israeli demands on Iran's nuclear programme.
Trump's announcement, relayed by press secretary Karoline Leavitt, puts an extended timeline on the president's warnings to Iran to immediately shut down its enrichment operations and any other potential for producing nuclear weapons.
“Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future. I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,” Leavitt quoted Trump as saying. READ MORE
7:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kremlin warns US against Iran strike, cautions of major escalation
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Washington would be making a serious mistake by launching an attack on Iran, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, warning that direct US involvement in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict would further destabilise the region, as reported by RT.
Tensions have escalated since last week after Israel launched a large-scale bombing campaign against Iran, alleging that Tehran was on the verge of producing a nuclear bomb. Iran denied the allegations and responded with multiple drone and missile strikes. The exchange of hostilities between the two nations has continued, stoking fears of a wider regional war.
Commenting on the possible US strike, Peskov said, "Moscow believes it is a wrong move. This is a step that is bound to lead to further escalation, a major escalation, and would only complicate the situation in the region," RT reported. READ MORE
7:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI relief for project finance, only 1% provision in construction phase
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a huge relief to lenders, including commercial banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated general provision of only 1 per cent of funded outstanding during the construction phase for all projects except for commercial real estate (CRE), as compared to 5 per cent proposed in the draft norms released in May last year.
The final norms on project finance, released on Thursday, would come into effect from October 1, 2025, the RBI said.
For CRE, the general provision requirement would be 1.25 per cent in construction phase while it would be 1 per cent for CRE-Residential Housing (RH). READ MORE
7:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Looking for short-term F&O trade? Check this 'Bull Spread' on Eicher Motors
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BULL SPREAD Strategy on EICHER MOTORS
Buy EICHER MOTORS (June 26 expiry) 5,500 CALL at ₹58 & simultaneously sell 5,600 CALL at ₹25₹
Lot Size: 175
Cost of strategy: ₹33 (₹5,775 per strategy)
Maximum profit: ₹11,725 if EICHER MOTORS share price closes at or above ₹5,600 on June 26
expiry MORE DETAILS HERE
7:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: F&O: Here's a 'Bear Spread' for Nifty MidCap as it drops below 5, 20-DEMA
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BEAR SPREAD Strategy on MIDCAP NIFTY
Buy MIDCAP NIFTY (June 26 expiry) 12,700 PUT at ₹143 & simultaneously sell 12,600 PUT at ₹100
Lot Size:120
Cost of the strategy: ₹43 (₹ 5,160 per strategy)
Maximum profit: ₹6,840 if the MIDCAP NIFTY closes at or below 12,600 on June 26 expiry
Breakeven Point: ₹12,657 More Details Here
7:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China expectedly keeps key lending rates steady after May cut
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China expectedly kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged Friday, following the sweeping monetary easing measures rolled out last month to boost growth.
The People’s Bank of China held the 1-year loan prime rate at 3 per cent and 5-year LPR at 3.5 per cent, according to a statement Friday, in line with Reuters poll estimates.
Last month, Chinese authorities cut the lending rates for the first time since October by 10 basis points (bps), in their bid to cushion the impact from trade tensions with Washington.
Source: CNBC
6:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Valuations, fresh equity supply key risk to Indian stock market: Chris Wood
Stock Market LIVE Updates: High valuations, especially in the midcap space, coupled with fresh supply of equity via the initial public offers (IPOs) are the main risks to the Indian stock markets, cautioned Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies in his recent note to investors, GREED & fear.
The rally in the market (since recent lows), Wood cautions, means that valuations have become an issue again, most particularly in the mid-cap space.
The Nifty Index now trades at 22.2x 12-month forward earnings after rising by 14.1 per cent from its April 7 low. While the Nifty Mid-Cap 100 Index trades at 27.1x 12-month forward earnings, following a 23.7 per cent gain from its April 7 low. READ MORE
6:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed
6:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets remained closed in observance of Juneteenth
