Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Polycab India hits new high; stock zooms 90% from January low

Polycab share price: The management believes the FMEG industry is poised to accelerate its growth in the FY 2024- 25, driven by steady urban consumption and improved prospects for rural demand.

Polycab India hits new high; stock zooms 90% from January low
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Polycab share price news: Shares of Polycab India hit a new high of Rs 7,260, up  2 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, on healthy demand outlook. With this, the stock of the fast moving electronic goods (FMEG) company has also recovered 90 per cent from its low of Rs 3,812.35, hit on January 11, 2024.

The company is India's largest manufacturer of wires & cables (W&C) and one of the fastest growing FMEG companies with a consolidated turnover of Rs 18,039 crore in FY24.

In the past two months, the stock has outperformed the market
Topics : Buzzing stocks Polycab India Markets stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon