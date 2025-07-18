Polycab Q1 profit grows 50%, but high valuation factors in strong prospects

For the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26, Polycab’s revenue beat consensus, growing 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,910 crore. The Cable & Wire (C&W) segment grew 31 per cent, and the Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) segment grew 18 per cent YoY. The EBITDA rose 47 per cent YoY to Rs 860 crore, and the margin was up 210 bps YoY to 14.5 per cent. The PAT grew 50 per cent YoY to Rs 590 crore. Overall gross margin stood at 26.9 per cent, compared to 24.6 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

In C&W, the domestic business