Friday, July 18, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Polycab Q1 profit grows 50%, but high valuation factors in strong prospects

Polycab Q1 profit grows 50%, but high valuation factors in strong prospects

Polycab's Q1 FY26 revenue and profit grew 26% and 50% YoY, driven by strong performance in its C&W and FMEG segments. However, the stock's rich valuation factors in its near-term prospects

wire
premium

Strong revenue growth in the C&W segment was backed by sustained demand across core sectors. Growth drivers included higher government expenditure, better project execution, and rising commodity prices

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26, Polycab’s revenue beat consensus, growing 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,910 crore. The Cable & Wire (C&W) segment grew 31 per cent, and the Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) segment grew 18 per cent YoY. The EBITDA rose 47 per cent YoY to Rs 860 crore, and the margin was up 210 bps YoY to 14.5 per cent. The PAT grew 50 per cent YoY to Rs 590 crore. Overall gross margin stood at 26.9 per cent, compared to 24.6 per cent in the year-ago quarter.
 
In C&W, the domestic business
Topics : Polycab Q1 results The Compass stock markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon