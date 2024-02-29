Sensex (    %)
                        
Portfolio, new launches to help pharma company Abbott India's stock

Firm's revenues were in line with estimates and operational parameters better than expected

Abbott’s December quarter performance was mixed. Revenues were in line with estimates and operational parameters better than expected | Representative image

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

The stock of Abbott India, the largest listed multinational pharmaceutical company, hit its highest early February and has added over 25 per cent to its returns since the start of the year. It is trading at Rs 28,145 a share after the company revised its earnings upwards when it achieved its highest operating and net profit in the December quarter. A strong portfolio and brand recognition are expected to aid the company in doing better than the Indian pharma.

Abbott’s December quarter performance was mixed. Revenues were in line with estimates and operational parameters better than expected. It

Abbott India Pharma Companies portfolio

Feb 29 2024

