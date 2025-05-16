Positives factored in Tata Power's valuation as renewables boost value

Tata Power reported strong results in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 (Q4FY25) . Consolidated revenue rose 8 per cent year-on-year ( Y-o-Y) to ₹17,100 crore and net profit surged 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,300 crore. Operating profit grew 39 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,200 crore.

The company added 1,026 megawatt (MW) of renewable energy (RE) capacity in FY25, including 166 MW in Q4. The 4.3 gigawatt or GW module and cell facility is at 90 per cent utilisation with all four cell lines active. The solar engineering procurement and construction or EPC order book is at ₹11,400 crore for