Friday, May 16, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Positives factored in Tata Power's valuation as renewables boost value

Positives factored in Tata Power's valuation as renewables boost value

Tata Power benefits from transmission capex, reforms in distribution and green capex. It targets RE capacity of 15GW by FY27 and has capex plans of ₹84,200 crore for FY24-27

Tata power
Premium

Other positives are improvement in Odisha distribution, better returns in Mundra and cell and module ramp-up. Odisha discoms saw net profit increasing by 3 times to ₹275 crore

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Power reported strong results in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 (Q4FY25) . Consolidated revenue rose 8 per cent year-on-year ( Y-o-Y) to  ₹17,100 crore and net profit surged 25 per cent Y-o-Y to  ₹1,300 crore. Operating profit grew 39 per cent Y-o-Y to  ₹3,200 crore.
 
The company added 1,026 megawatt (MW) of renewable energy (RE) capacity in FY25, including 166 MW in Q4. The 4.3 gigawatt or GW module and cell facility is at 90 per cent utilisation with all four cell lines active. The solar engineering procurement and construction or EPC order book is at  ₹11,400 crore for
Topics : Tata Power energy industry renewable energy stock market trading

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon