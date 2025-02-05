Post healthy Q3 performance, Tata Power stock can see gains ahead

Tata Power’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the October-December quarter (Q3) of FY25 was up 38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) but slightly below consensus.

The rise was driven by growth in the standalone business with good plant load factors (PLFs) and some positive regulatory developments for Mundra power business. Rising contribution from the renewables, cell and module businesses also helped.

Profitability at the profit after tax (PAT) level was also driven by higher other income.

Tata Power reported consolidated Ebitda of Rs 3,350 crore in Q3FY25 (+38 per cent Y-o-Y). Revenue was Rs 15,400 crore, (+5