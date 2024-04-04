Power stocks fire up; Adani, NTPC, JSW, ABB, Siemens hit new highs

Shares of power generation and its related companies were in focus on Thursday, as they rallied up to 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade on strong demand.

At 11:03 am, the S&P BSE Power index, the top gainer among sectoral indices, was up 1.1 per cent as compared to 0.26 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

The power index also hit a new high of 7,112.42 in the intraday trade. Thus far in the calendar year, the index has rallied 22 per cent as compared to a 2 per cent rise in the benchmark index. In