Premiumisation gains ahead for United Breweries though Q2 to remain soft

Premiumisation gains ahead for United Breweries though Q2 to remain soft

The company has expanded brewery capacity by a third in Andhra Pradesh which, coupled with improving growth prospects in Maharashtra, is expected to offset the excise-related headwind in Karnataka

The weak sentiment for the stock is on account of demand woes due to higher rainfall in the September quarter as well as an elevated base. | File Image

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

From its highs at the end of July, the stock of alcoholic beverage maker United Breweries is down 12 per cent. The weak sentiment for the stock is on account of demand woes due to higher rainfall in the September quarter as well as an elevated base. Brokerages, however, are positive on the outlook given the focus on the premium segment, expansion, easing supply chain issues, and scope for margin expansion.
 
