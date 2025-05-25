Pressure plaque steadily builds on Colgate-Palmolive's Q4 performance

India’s largest listed oral care company, Colgate-Palmolive (India), undershot even the modest expectations of the Street in the January–March quarter (Q4) of 2024-25 (FY25). The subdued performance was driven by rising competition and sluggish demand in urban areas.

Although a rebound is expected in the second half of the current financial year, brokerages have lowered earnings forecasts and expect the stock, which has fallen roughly 8 per cent over the past week, to face further downward pressure.

Despite the lacklustre near-term outlook, valuations remain elevated, with the stock trading at 45x consensus earnings estimates for 2025-26 (FY26).

