Price hike, capex moderation key for further gains in Bharti Airtel stock

The key assumptions for a bull case are wireless tariff hikes while staying competitive

From its lows this month, the stock of Bharti Airtel is up 14 per cent. The gains for the telco have come on the back of expectations that market share consolidation, tariff hike, and lower capex should boost margins and profits.

While the company is a key player in the Indian market, it also has a leadership position in major markets of Africa. The company has 140 million subscribers in Africa spread across 14 countries.

In India, Airtel has four business segments: Mobile, Home Services (Broadband), Digital TV (Direct-to-home), and Airtel Business (Enterprise services). It has also diversified