Private capital returns to consumer deals as valuations cool, demand rises

Private capital returns to consumer deals as valuations cool, demand rises

Valuations normalise, dealmaking surges and investors return to India's consumer sector, with record Q1 activity driven by aspirational demand and demographic tailwinds

Private equity firms, conglomerates and strategic buyers are eyeing opportunities to plug portfolio gaps.

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
8 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

India’s consumer and retail sector is buzzing again, recording its highest deal activity in three years in the first quarter of calendar year 2025. Deal value rose to $5.7 billion, up 26.6 per cent compared to Q1 2023, while deal volume hit 289 transactions — a 41.6 per cent increase over the same period, according to Bloomberg data.
 
According to experts, after a period of capital market frenzy and sky-high valuations that made private deals difficult, rationalisation is bringing investors back to the table. Private equity firms, conglomerates and strategic buyers are eyeing opportunities to plug portfolio gaps, tap into
Topics : Indian consumers Private capex Indian retail sector

